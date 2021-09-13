Man, 20, killed in crash near Stourbridge

The 20-year-old was killed when a Vauxhall Corsa crashed on the A451 Stourbridge Road in Ismere on Saturday evening.

The black hatchback left the road at around 11.50pm and was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The man was treated by medics but could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Mercia Police has now appealed for any witnesses or people with dash-cam footage of the Corsa to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers are appealing for information after a collision near Kidderminster during which a man sadly died.

"Around 11.50pm on Saturday 11 September a black Vauxhall Corsa was being driven northbound on the A451 Stourbridge Road when it left the carriageway at Ismere.

"Officers and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene and a 20-year-old man sadly died.

"No other vehicles were involved in the collision and enquiries are ongoing.