Booking system to stay in place for Stourbridge tip

Stourbridge Household Recycling Centre

The booking system was introduced for the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Stourbridge during the height of lockdown.

The system will stay in place for the immediate future – as council chiefs say it has helped to cut down on queues and made accessing the site easier and quicker. It will also allow the authority to ensure that only borough residents access the site – and help prevent unauthorised traders and businesses from using the community facility. Parking is limited to 11 cars or five vans onsite at anyone time.

Households aren’t limited to the number of visits, but are encouraged to minimise bookings to one per week where possible – to maximise the number of residents that can benefit from the site being open.

One person per car is still recommended although if additional people are required for unloading, this is allowed. No children or pets are advised. Social distancing is encouraged to help keep staff and visitors safe and people can wear masks if they wish.

Due to social distancing, no assistance for unloading can be provided, and users are asked to sort their waste before arrival. The re-use shop remains closed at present but it is hoped that it will reopen soon.

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member for public realm, said: "Although we had a few hiccups to start with, the booking system has worked really well over the last year and has allowed us to make optimum use of the site so people aren’t having to queue for hours at popular times. There are now plenty of spaces to book and the online system is quick and simple to do.

"While the two metre rule will no longer be in place from Monday, July 19, we would encourage people to continue to keep their distance and respect other users. People also need to remember that is they turn up to the site without booking first as they will be turned away."