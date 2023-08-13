Change to bin collection times as council trials new electric refuse vehicle in Sedgley

Dudley Council is trialling the new electric refuse vehicle for one day, to test the vehicle’s capabilities and its suitability for refuse collections.

It is a previous diesel vehicle which has been upcycled to run on electricity, and the pilot is part of the authority’s commitment to invest in renewable energy.

Residents in the Sedgley area, in particular around Northway and Gospel End will see the trial vehicle on their streets on Monday.

It will undertake back-to-back collections, so some residents may see their bins being collected into the late afternoon or early evening rather than a typical morning collection.

Residents are being asked to leave their bins at the kerbside.

Councillor Damian Corfield, Dudley Council's cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: "This is an exciting new concept and this trial could pave the way for the eventual electrification of our fleet.

"We are looking to be the front runners to pilot upcycling of current diesel fleet with a view to full EV in the future. This will play a major part in reaching our goal of being carbon neutral by 2030."

Councillor Dr Rob Clinton, cabinet member for climate change, said: "This will be an interesting trial to see if these electric vehicles can manage the hilly terrain and busy roads of our borough.