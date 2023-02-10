Fatal Sedgley crash victim was 'much-loved father who would do anything for anybody'

Tipton Road, Sedgley where the collision happened

The 64-year-old man, who has not been named in a tribute issued by West Midlands Police, died after being hit by a car on Tipton Road, Sedgley, at around 8.30pm on January 26.

His wife, aged 61, was also injured and is recovering in hospital.

The man’s family have now paid tribute to the “much-loved husband, father and son-in-law”.

They said: "We respectfully ask for privacy at this difficult time.

"He was a highly skilled, knowledgeable and selfless family man; he was kind and would do anything for anybody.

"He will be greatly missed by his family and the whole community.

"His wife suffered significant injuries, she is in hospital receiving treatment and is making a slow but steady recovery.

"The family would like to thank passers-by who stopped to assist and thank them for their kindness and quick actions immediately following the fatal incident.

"We request if anyone has any information, please come forward to help the police with their investigation.”

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on police bail.

He handed himself in at Brierley Hill Police Station following the incident.

Detectives investigating the incident have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit at West Midlands Police, said: "We are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry, and I would again urge anyone who was in the area and may have seen what happened to come forward.

“I can now confirm that we have recovered a green Subaru Impreza, which we believe was the car involved.

“I believe there were a number of people in the car at the time and I would specifically ask for any information about their identity.

“I would also appeal directly to the people in the car. Now is the time to do the right thing and come forward.

“This family deserve answers. They have suffered an immense personal loss and whilst the woman is making a steady recovery the psychological effect felt by all involved cannot be underestimated."

People can email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk, message live chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101.