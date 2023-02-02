'Vulnerable' owl swooping on people in 'attacks' across Black Country

Image showing a Spotted Eagle Owl

There have been sightings of a spotted eagle-owl in the Sedgley area since September of last year, though the situation has recently escalated after claims a child was "attacked" by the "frightened bird".

Staff at Brockswood Animal Sanctuary, based on Catholic Lane in Sedgley, have also urged people to share an appeal to find the owl's owners, which they said is "obviously an escaped pet".

Several members of the community have come forward on Facebook page Sedgley and Coseley (past and present) to express their concern for the owl, who is said to be "weak" and "unable to catch its own food".

However, some people have criticised the online comments saying they were "endangering him by posting utter nonsense. The owl does not go around attacking animals."

One person called the RSPCA on Monday evening as she spotted the bird in her garden, and said workers from the animal charity would be "regularly attending the property until they catch her".

The appeal from Brockswood said: "Please share. Has anybody or do any of you know of anybody in the local area (or possibly slightly further afield) who has lost an owl? We have had reports of a spotted eagle owl in Dudley/Sedgley area. These are not native species and obviously an escaped pet.

"We have trawled the various lost animal pages but can find no reference to this bird so far and keen to help find its home. We’re hoping with the power of social media, you can help us."

Scores of people have commented on posts online with many invested in seeing the bird rescued and taken care of.

One woman called Sue said: "Unfortunately the owl attacked Jay and our neighbour and we are struggling with our dogs in our back garden, I do think it’s escaped.

"There are now two neighbours in Turls Hill Road who have been physically attacked by this owl, one with scratches on her scalp.

"Please be aware as people are also worried about their dogs. Someone has a contact at a falconry so are now talking to them about it. As much as it's good to know the owl has survived the winter, this is worrying."

Trudie added: "Please, please be more vigilant with your dogs and cats in your back gardens, unfortunately it has attempted to swoop down towards one of my dogs."

Nadja added: "He's been round Sedgley area for about three months , the bird registry were trying to catch him but he was having non of it, not seen him for weeks now .

"He was in Turls Hill Road, either thrown out by owner as not reported lost anywhere we tried or a long way from home."

The owl was also spotted around the Northway area in September and later in Bilston, according to some posts.

Another woman said: "My son who is 13 got attacked by a bird of prey yesterday. He’s thinking it could of been a large owl. It was near the allotments. Thought I’d make people aware."

A woman called Dawn said: "You can protect it by all means, nobody wants to harm it, but you need to understand the severity of the problem here.

"We have a child that has puncture wounds, and the mother has said there was blood everywhere, also the other two people that were attacked, one was almost knocked to the floor as it is so powerful.

"We all want to protect it, just the same as you do and being caught is the safest option for the owl and local people."

However, another woman called Christine added: "The owl does not go around attacking animals! He is very scared of humans so it is best to be quiet around him.

"You are endangering him by posting utter nonsense. He visits me regularly and as you know I have animals. This owl is tame and never once attacked me or my family and I have stroked him."

The Express & Star has contacted the RSPCA for comment.