Don't look down! Adventurous climber spotted at top of Baggeridge chimney

A climber near the top of Baggeridge Chimney. Photo: Tom Masters-Jones

The massive disused chimney in Sedgley, a well-known landmark for Dudley, was the talk of the town when residents saw a figure near the top of the chimney stack on Friday morning.

Tom Masters-Jones saw the spectacle and said: "A couple of guys [were] climbing on Baggeridge chimney earlier this morning. It’s a no thanks from me."

The chimney belonged to Baggeridge Brickworks and was once part of the Earl of Dudley's Baggeridge Colliery, where bricks were made as a sideline to mining operations.