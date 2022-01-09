Notification Settings

Don't look down! Adventurous climber spotted at top of Baggeridge chimney

By Eleanor LawsonSedgleyPublished:

Onlookers were left feeling dizzy after a person was spotted climbing the Baggeridge Brickworks chimney.

A climber near the top of Baggeridge Chimney. Photo: Tom Masters-Jones
The massive disused chimney in Sedgley, a well-known landmark for Dudley, was the talk of the town when residents saw a figure near the top of the chimney stack on Friday morning.

Tom Masters-Jones saw the spectacle and said: "A couple of guys [were] climbing on Baggeridge chimney earlier this morning. It’s a no thanks from me."

The chimney belonged to Baggeridge Brickworks and was once part of the Earl of Dudley's Baggeridge Colliery, where bricks were made as a sideline to mining operations.

Brickmaking dates back more than 80 years at the site, but the company was taken over by Austrian firm Wienerberger in 2008.

