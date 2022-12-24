Three people injured, one taken to hospital after violence in Netherton

The incident happened on Simms Lane in Netherton on Friday night and saw three people injured. Photo: Google

The incident took place on Simms Lane in Netherton on Friday at around 11.30pm and left three people injured, with one requiring hospital treatment.

West Midlands Police confirmed that no arrests have yet been made and that investigations were continuing. Officers also released a message to let residents know that extra police officers would be on patrol in the area.

The force also asked for anyone with any information to get in touch through Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating following disorder on Simms Lane, Netherton last night.

"It happened at around 11.30pm. Three people were injured, one requiring hospital treatment.

"No arrests have been made at this stage and our investigation continues.

"We understand that violent incidents are alarming and distressing for the community.

"We have extra police officers in the area, so please speak to them if you have any concerns.