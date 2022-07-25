Netherton couple create "award winning garden" despite having no competition to enter

Donald and Barbara Hall in their award-winning garden.

Donald and Barbara Hall won gold and silver awards in Dudley's Bunches and Bows competition which is no longer held.

However, for the sheer love of flora and fauna the couple have kept the winning standard in their garden.

Donald, 83, said: "We want all our friends and neighbours to know our garden is still worth a visit despite not having a competition to enter anymore.

"When we won best garden, the man who was judging us started stroking the lawn because he thought it was artificial grass. There wasn't a weed in sight.

"We have got nearly 50 types of different flowers from across the world and love seeing the garden come to life, I spend more time in garden than in my home."

"There isn't a single spot where there isn't a hanging basket on the walls or flowers on the lawn," Donald said.

The couple have fostered a life-long love of gardening: 83-year-old Donald enjoyed planting vegetables with his parents as a child in Pelsall, and 81-year-old Barbara was a professional florist with her own shop.

Barbara said: "I've lived here for 15 years now and I love our garden, it looks fantastic."

Sharing some tips on being green-fingered, Donald said: "We buy our plants from supermarkets and B&Q, because we've found that garden centres can be quite expensive. We've had some beautiful plants from Aldi.