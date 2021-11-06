£1,500 raised in 24 hours for much-loved writer

Popular journalist James Driver-Fisher died days before his 38th birthday

It comes as tributes continued to flood in for 37-year-old James Driver-Fisher, who has been remembered as a “passionate and talented” writer.

James, who worked for the Midland News Association, died after he was hit by two cars on Saltwells Road in Netherton, Dudley.

His devastated family described him as an “amazing man with a heart of gold”.

A Go Fund Me Page was set up by his colleagues at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star and has so far raised over £1,500 for his wife and young daughter.

Among the tributes to come in, many recalled his love for motorbike racing. Tony Else, photographer for Darley Moor race circuit in Derbyshire, got to know James through supplying him with images local riders in action for his stories.

He said: “James really championed local riders through his articles, and will be greatly missed. My heart cries for his wife, young daughter, family, friends and work colleagues.”

Photographers Sarah and Ian Mills first got to know James when they emailed him to see if he would be interested in using some of their work in his articles.

He would later use images they shot in his book on the Isle of Man TT Race.

Paying tribute to James, of Netherton, they said: “You took us under your wing and gave us the opportunity of a lifetime, something we had only dreamt of.

“You covered local riders, less known in some cases, without the need to chase the ones who excelled in their field, and indeed, who had made it big. You then asked us about your book – the one you were going to write – and would we contribute? We jumped at the chance and were delighted to be a small part of your massive journey.

“You wrote from the heart James, you understood the passion and embraced it with both hands. We are truly devastated at hearing of your passing.”

Among the hundreds of people to pay tribute online was James’s friend Dale Munday, who wrote: “On Sunday my best friend was tragically taken from this world.

"I’m lucky enough to have known this truly remarkable human being.”

Friend Becky Green described him as “such a polite and friendly person” while cousin Charlotte Chase said he was “a beautiful soul”.

Samantha Lloyd said: “He was a lovely man. Plus a great advocate of local motorcycle racers raising plenty of their profiles. He will be sadly missed.”

While Chris Millard from The Posada pub in Wolverhampton city centre described him as a “total gentleman” and “lovely bloke” who would be missed by all staff and customers.

One story James covered at length was the Birmingham pub bombings and the families’ campaign for justice. The campaign has been led by Julie and Brian Hambleton’s Justice 4 the 21 group, who paid tribute.

The group said: “Everyone associated with Justice for the 21 would like to pass on our sincere condolences to his friends and family. Rest in peace James, you and your quality journalism will be sadly missed.”