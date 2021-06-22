Memorabilia of football hero Tom Grosvenor set to net global interest

Footballing hero Tom, pictured in the centre, made three appearances for England

Talented player Tom, who was born Arthur Thomas Grosvenor on November 22, 1908, in Netherton, died on October 31, 1972.

During a spectacular career he shot to sporting stardom for the national side after starting as a junior playing for Tippity Green Victoria Football Club, who played in the Cradley Heath League.

He then went on to play for his works team, Vono Works Football Club, who were members of the Birmingham & District Works FA.

After playing for his works team he gained trials for Stourbridge FC before being noticed and signing as a professional with Birmingham City Football Club in March 1928.

Nick Davies with Tom’s shirt and caps

As a professional he played as an inside right and took part in more than 100 games for Birmingham in the Football League First Division.

His brother, Percy Grosvenor, played for West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City.

In 1933, Tom got his biggest break when he was selected for England, making three appearances and scoring twice.

He was sold on to Sheffield Wednesday in 1936 for a record amount of £2,500 in 1936.

He finished his professional career playing for Bolton Wanderers which he joined in 1937.

Sporting star Tom Grosvenor is pictured standing at the back, centre, with fellow players from Birmingham City Football Club

Now the selection of fascinating sporting memorabilia – including press cuttings, black and white photos and gold medals – is set to be auctioned off at a sale in Stourbridge.

It is estimated it could rake in up to £6,000 but bids could take off as such collections are popular across the globe.

Nick Davies, a director of Fieldings Auctioneers Limited, said the items were expected to go under the hammer as one lot on either July 22 or July 23.

He said: “Going for sale will be a Football Association International debut medal awarded to Tom Grosvenor, of Birmingham City, for the England versus Ireland match at Deepdale in Preston on October 4, 1933.

Tom Grosvenor was born in Netherton

“There is a 14 carat gold medal inscribed The Football Association FA International.

“During this period players making their debut for England were given an option by the Football Association of receiving a gold commemorative medal instead of their normal match fee.

“Also in the sale will be a nine carat Football League medal, relating to the same match.

“His three England caps will also be included in the lot. Tom’s Number 8 England football shirt will also be included as well as further ephemera.

“This all relates to Tom, who was a local lad, and includes several photographs, menus and press cuttings.

“The guide price for the lot is estimated at between £4,000 to £6,000.”

Staff believe the guide price could easily be overtaken as they expect a lot of interest from sports enthusiasts from across the Black Country and beyond.

Mr Davies said there were many international collectors of sports memorabilia who could find the diverse selection of items particularly desirable.

Although the sale will be online, auctioneers are hoping that Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted to also allow in-person bidding to take place in the Stourbridge sale room.

Anyone interested in the items is asked to contact Fieldings to check the July sale dates in the next few weeks.

By that time people will also be able to verify whether Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted by the Government in line with the new roadmap.

The auction house can also give more details about the lot.