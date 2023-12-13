Shocked traders left to inspect the damage after car slams into shops

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Park Street, Kingswinford, close to the junction with Market Street, at around 9.36am on Tuesday.

Paramedics found a man who was the driver of the car had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Andrea Howard, owner of @1 Park Street, praised the efforts of the local shops in the area following the crash and also said her business had been badly affected.

Andrea said: "It was a tremendous shock when the car hit the building. We are actually waiting on a structural engineer to come and assess the damage, but a builder said that the whole shop may need to be repaired because of the structural damage.

"The shop next to us really took most of the damage, they have been really badly affected by it all, this close to Christmas too.

"We have been here for two and a bit years now and we have never had anything like this."