Wall Heath Tandoori restaurant and takeaway to close after 'difficult decision' by owners

The owner of the New Wall Heath Tandoori was ordered to pay £4,000. Photo: Google Street Map

Wall Heath Tandoori on High Street is to close down on Sunday, October 30, after 23 years of business.

The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying: "It is with sincere regret and heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of Wall Heath Tandoori.

"We know that it is our utmost priority to inform all of our customers and friends about this difficult decision.

"We started this venture over 20 years ago with a vision and ambition to open a distinctive Indian dining in the Wall Heath Village, and with many ups and downs along the way, we have accomplished 23 glorious years."

Hundreds of people shared their sadness at the news of the closure on social media, with many stating it is one of their favourite restaurants to eat at.

One Facebook user said: "Can’t believe one of our favourite restaurants is closing. So sad. Been our regular for 20 years. Always good service and excellent food and have become friends over the years. We wish all the very best for Rocky and your family."

Another added: "Absolutely gob smacked mate best Indian around where am I going now."

There were over 100 comments in total expressing the same kind of sadness at the news of the closure.

The owner stated on the Facebook page that the reasoning for the closure was down to ill health and current circumstances making it too difficult to run the business.

They said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our friends, customers, and well wishers who have supported us throughout these last 2 decades, but unfortunately due to ill health and current circumstances it has become too difficult for us to continue running our business."

They also added that for the remainder of the time the restaurant will be open, they will be offering 50 per cent discount off food bills for customers eating in, and also to customers who order takeaway and collect their order.

The closure announcement comes after the owner of the restaurant was fined £4,000 for breaching food and hygiene standards.

On September 21, Dudley Magistrates’ Court heard that when visiting the restaurant on High Street in Wall Heath in August last year, environmental health officers found a number of failings including evidence of pest activity and poor pest proofing in the external food storeroom.

The High Street premises was not maintained in a clean condition, the documented food safety management system had not been reviewed and implemented, and the new owner had failed to register the food business.

This reduced the restaurant’s rating on the Food Standards Agency’s food hygiene rating system from four out of five to zero, the lowest possible score.