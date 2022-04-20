Kingswinford man left with nothing after blaze destroys bungalow and campervan

The burnt-out bungalow

A relative, Kerry Jay-Evans, said the 62-year-old, named as Mr Parker, "has been left with nothing but the clothes on his back".

Kerry said: "He was washing his campervan which was so precious to him, and then decided to sit in his garden, and from there he could smell smoke and saw the smoke coming out from his bungalow.

"Everything he owned has been destroyed. The only things he has remaining are the clothes on his back, it is truly devastating.

Fire crews tackled the blaze on Sandhurst Road around lunchtime on Saturday, April 16.

The campervan was also severely damaged by the fire, and has had to be taken away.

The campervan damaged by the blaze

Kerry said: "Mr Parker is recently retired, and with his precious campervan he had gas cannisters and a little workshop in his garage, and they caused explosions which took everything down.

"They is approximately 10 per cent of the structure remaining - nothing has been saved.

"He is 62 years old, and his whole life has been taken from him. All his photos, memories and everything he owned is now gone.

"He has two children and four grandchildren, so all the memories and photos he had have all been destroyed in the fire."

Fire crews managed to put the blaze out on Saturday, but had to revisit the property on Monday at approximately 4am due to embers relighting.

Mr Parker's family have been incredibly supportive, and he is now living with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren as they try to somehow manage to start the process of building everything back up.

Kerry said: "It is going to take a lot of time, money and a lot of emotions. We are looking at every way possible to try to rebuild.

"At the moment the family are trying to stay away from visiting the property and are protecting him (the owner) because he is so devastated.

"He is a changed man since the fire. He has gone from being a happy person to a heartbroken man. He hasn't been able to speak much, he is just so heartbroken and devastated, the whole family are."

It is believed that the fire was recorded as accidental, but West Midlands Fire Service has not yet made an official comment.

A fundraising page has been set up by the family to support them, with a goal of £1,000 set.

Over £600 has been raised so far, and Kerry said: "We put a goal of £1,000 just to help towards getting this organised.

"There has been a lot of people that are wanting to support, and on Saturday when the fire happened a lot of people were sending well wishes."