First look at new homes at former Blue Bird toffee factory

The computer-generated images show a selection of the properties available at Bellway’s Harvino development on the site off Bromsgrove Road.

A street scene at the Harvino development

All the house styles have been named after shades of blue in homage to the Blue Bird brand.

The first properties at the 86-home scheme were released for sale in September and now potential buyers can get an idea of what the street scenes and property frontages will look like.

Marie Richards, sales director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “There is a lot of interest in the Harvino development as it is in a beautiful countryside location offering village life, with easy access to Birmingham and Halesowen.

“These images show what our new homes here will look like and there is a range of styles among them to suit different budgets and requirements.

“We know there is a lot of affection for the former Blue Bird factory, which opened in 1927 and closed in 1998. It inspired the name of the development as Harvino was the original brand name of the toffee they made here. By naming our home styles after shades of blue it is another nod to the Blue Bird name.”

The development will feature two, three, four, and five-bedroom houses for sale and the properties in the newly released images are called Aqua, Azure, Cobalt, Cornflower and Cyan.

The scheme’s first show home is set to be launched early next year

The listed administration and welfare buildings on the former factory site are being retained and will be converted into 22 apartments by another developer.

The first homes released for sale at Harvino are: The Azure, a three-bedroom terraced home priced from £384,995 and The Turquoise, a four-bedroom, three-storey town house priced from £479,995.