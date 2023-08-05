Black Country route popular with ramblers reopens to public after bridge replaced

Dudley Council had closed a public right of way after deeming Illey Farm Bridge in Halesowen, which was more than 30 years old, had become too dangerous for walkers to cross.
But a new stronger timber bridge, complete with handrails on either side, has now been installed at the site off Illey Lane.
Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: "The bridge is on a route that is popular with walkers and ramblers alike, but sadly we had to shut it off for safety reasons.
"We have now installed a replacement bridge which is much stronger and safer.
"I’m delighted that we have been able to re-open such a popular right of way for ramblers in the borough to enjoy once again over the summer months."