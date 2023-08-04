Children 'traumatised' and 'scared to go home' after car driver crashes into house

By Paul JenkinsHalesowenPublished:

A mum says her children have been too scared to stay at home after a car driver lost control and smashed into their house.

Damage to the house in Hayes Lane after a car hit it
Damage to the house in Hayes Lane after a car hit it

Shocking video footage given to the Express & Star shows the moment the dark-coloured Vauxhall swerved across the road and smashed into the house, causing extensive damage and leaving two children lucky to escape without injury.

