'Biggest ever' Halesowen Carnival being held on Saturday

Halesowen Carnival organisers are hoping for better weather than last year

Gates open at Highfields Park at 11am on Saturday and thousands of people are expected to attend for a day of entertainment.

There are two stages with music and one stage for dancing as well as a funfair with more than 70 market stalls and a Viking Village.

Carnival committee chairman Halesowen North Councillor Stuart Henley said: "Get ready for the most exciting event of the summer! Halesowen Carnival and Music Festival is making a glorious comeback on July 1st!

"Since its return in 2015, this year's carnival promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Prepare for an unforgettable experience with live music on two rocking stages, electrifying music and dance performances on a third stage, thrilling fairground rides, a dog show that's sure to make you smile, a food and drink festival to tantalize your taste buds, over 70 stalls offering a delightful variety of items, and even a Viking village."

Whereas other festivals and carnivals, including Bournville's event last week which charged £5, Councillor Henley is proud the Halesowen event is free. The event's sponsor is UberEats

He said: "Entry to this incredible event is absolutely free Say goodbye to expensive Glastonbury tickets and hello to an awesome day out without breaking the bank."

One of the most popular events of the day will be the dog show, which costs £1, registration starts at 12.30pm.

Councillor Henley added: "We have categories like the Best Scruffiest Dog, where uniqueness shines through, and the Best Six Legs, highlighting the harmonious relationship between dog and owner. Witness jaw-dropping displays of talent in the Best Amazing Trick category, where our furry friends will leave you amazed.

"And finally, the grand moment arrives as we crown the Best in Show. The winners from all classes will compete for the ultimate title, showcasing their exceptional qualities and captivating the audience.

"It only costs £1 to enter, and every penny goes to support the Blue Cross Rehoming Centre. By participating, you not only have a chance to celebrate the incredible bond between humans and dogs but also contribute to a vital cause."

To ensure there will be a record of the big day photographers are being asked to upload snaps to social media with the hashtag #HalesowenCarnival. The winner will win £50.

Visitors are being asked to be considerate when parking, blue badge holders can use Halesview Medical Centre car park and the Halesowen Yemini Community Centre is also opening its car park.