Halesowen bus routes saved by public support for services

By Daniel Walton

Diamond Bus has revised plans to axe two Halesowen bus services after seeing a rush of public support for the services.

Diamond Bus Services Worcestershire have been beset by problems
The company said it would be terminating the 002 and 226 routes that travel through the Merry Hill area. However, A spokesperson said plans to axe the service had now been withdrawn due to public demand.

A Diamond spokesperson said: "In January 2023, service revisions were put in place to try and align the income and expenditure of these routes and improve their viability.

"This alignment has subsequently failed, and Diamond Bus has now reluctantly decided to make some significant changes to these routes.

"These services will continue to be reviewed to ascertain their ongoing commercial viability, therefore we encourage people to support their local services to ensure they can be sustained and continue."

The future remains unclear for the third route, the 45, that the firm said was also set for the axe. The Express & Star has contacted Diamond Bus for comment.

The two popular routes will now continue to run, but partial service changes will still be put into place. The service changes are as follows:

Service 226, Merry Hill to Dudley

  • The 226 service will revert to the old route, omitting Wall Heath.

  • The service will undergo a timetable and route change from April 15th.

  • Monday-Friday journeys will have morning journeys removed, with a 30-minute frequency operating during the daytime.

  • Saturday services will be reduced to an early rate throughout the daytime.

  • 226A Evening & Sunday services will be renamed back to 226 and remain as per current hourly timetable and route.

Service 002 (Woeley Castle to Merry Hill via Halesowen)

  • Sunday service on this route will be withdrawn from April 15.

  • Monday to Saturday services will remain as they currently are.

Changes will also come into effect on the 4 and 4H Walsall to West Bromwich and Hayley Green route:

  • From April 15, all Sunday Services from these two routes will be withdrawn.

  • Monday to Saturday services will remain as they currently are.

By Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

