The junction where the two cars collided. Photo: Google

The vehicles collided in Halesowen at the junction of Bell Vale and Stourbridge Road at 2.54pm on Tuesday.

The man, a driver of one of the cars, was found in a critical condition, but nothing could be done to save him, paramedics said.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a two car RTC on the junction of Bell Vale and Stourbridge Road at 2.54pm.

"Two paramedic officers, two ambulance crews and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended. On arrival crews found the driver of one car, a man, in a critical condition. The team administered advanced life support on scene but sadly nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased on scene.

"No one else was injured in the collision."