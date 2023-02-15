Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver dies after two cars collide at busy junction in Halesowen

By Thomas ParkesHalesowenPublished: Last Updated:

A driver has died after two cars collided at a busy junction in the Black Country.

The junction where the two cars collided. Photo: Google
The junction where the two cars collided. Photo: Google

The vehicles collided in Halesowen at the junction of Bell Vale and Stourbridge Road at 2.54pm on Tuesday.

The man, a driver of one of the cars, was found in a critical condition, but nothing could be done to save him, paramedics said.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a two car RTC on the junction of Bell Vale and Stourbridge Road at 2.54pm.

"Two paramedic officers, two ambulance crews and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended. On arrival crews found the driver of one car, a man, in a critical condition. The team administered advanced life support on scene but sadly nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased on scene.

"No one else was injured in the collision."

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

Halesowen
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News