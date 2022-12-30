Suffering goes on for families forced to leave their homes over Christmas by 70ft sinkhole

A hole dug at the front of the building to examine the cause of the sinkhole at the rear of the building

Residents of Haden Arch Court in Halesowen told how they have not even been allowed back to collect essential belongings. The first sinkhole appeared on November 20 and has now been filled in with another hole created to collect water which is pumped into a nearby river. Gas and water companies are still at the site trying to make it safe.

One resident forced to evacuate his home due to the sinkhole is just glad to be alive after being “three seconds from death.”

Harry Chadha was standing on the spot where the ground caved in outside Haden Arch Court in Halesowen just three seconds before.

Harry has not even been allowed to return to his home to collect essentials due to the danger the sinkhole posed.

He said: “I must have done something good somewhere because I should be dead. Three seconds earlier and I would have been a goner. The sinkhole was 70 foot deep, I don’t think they would have ever found my body.

"What scared me was the gas gushing out of the hole, but initially I was still told it was OK to stay there that night.”

Harry, who has lived in his home for 13 years, added: “I’ve had to move into a rented property because my son told me this is going to take months to sort out.

“It was only lucky I had a little bit of money put away because I have had to pay for a deposit, rent, new beds and everything else out of my own pocket. But I would have been in real trouble if I did not have any money.”

He added: “I have not even been allowed to go back and collect any essentials, the flat had to be broken into to save our cat, I never thought I’d see it again.”

On November 20 the first hole appeared next to Haden Court Arch, but residents were allowed to stay in their homes that night.

However, after West Midlands Fire Service and gas officials visited the property they ordered an evacuation for the safety of everyone in the block. Construction workers have been at the site ever since, filling the original sinkhole up and digging another hole for leaking water to collect in before being pumped into the river. Severn Trent say the problem was caused when sewers collapsed.

Despite not accepting any liability the company paid for alternative accommodation for eight families after the evacuation, four of which are still being supported.

Haden Court Arch has been a building site since the sinkhole collapsed in November

Haden Arch Court is managed by property company Remus which has been approached by the Express & Star for a comment. Harry added: “Everyone is passing the buck about who is to blame for this.”

A spokesman said: “The sinkhole has appeared due to a damaged sewer pipe meaning the foundations of the building are very close to the pipe. This means it will be a complicated and complex repair with access issues, and will take time to complete.”

The spokesman added: “Severn Trent has stepped in to support the residents of Haden Arch since the end of November. Despite Severn Trent not being at fault, and as a gesture of goodwill, we have provided alternative accommodation for some of the residents, as this is clearly a distressing time for everyone, especially over the holidays.”

Belle Vale Councillor Simon Phipps has been helping the families and has demanded an investigation into the sinkhole.

He said: “I am concerned to hear of the situation at Haden Arch Court, and I sympathise with residents who have had to be evacuated at the worst possible time of year. My thanks go to Severn Trent for stepping in and taking action in the appropriate manner.