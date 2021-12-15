Man dies in Halesowen house fire

The scene of the fire in Halesowen. Photo: SnapperSK.

The man was pulled out of the house in School Lane by firefighters on Tuesday evening and treated by paramedics but could not be saved.

Two fire engines and one brigade response vehicle were sent to the scene, crewed by 13 firefighters from Haden Cross and Woodgate Valley, after an emergency call at around 7.45pm.

All of the ground floor of the property was damaged by fire and the entire property was damaged by smoke.

Investigators were at the scene overnight and were continuing their work on Wednesday to establish how the fire started.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Fire Service said: "This was a severe fire on the ground floor of a mid-terraced property.

"Firefighters rescued a man from the house but very sadly, in spite of their efforts and the ambulance service, he was confirmed to have died at the scene."

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor also attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, who had been rescued from the house by fire service colleagues.

"The man was in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.