Black Country folk invited to get 'Wild' in new production

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Black Country Touring is producing and performing 'Wild,' which has been produced according to conversations with people in the region as to what the word means to them.

The 75 minute production features an ensemble cast, community choir, rich soundscapes and live music and is playing at venues from Brierley Hill to Wednesbury, West Bromwich, Walsall and Wolverhampton from next Wednesday until the end of the month.

In keeping with the inclusive nature of the group, admission to the play is on a 'Pay What You Can' basis and free touch tours for visually impaired members of the audience can be booked in advance.

The show features pieces on the wild nature of the weather including sea and tornadoes, encounters with wolves as well as people – there is a scene about giving birth naturally and one about someone being chased through the streets in the 1980s

Frances Land and Steve Johnstone are directors on the production and have been involved with Black Country Touring since 1997 - the company celebrated their 25th anniversary last year.

Frances said: "We are a touring scheme which brings work into the Black Country but we give back to that area by creating new productions around the people who live in those communities.

"A lot of the venues we are performing at were involved in the initial start of the project in that we went and spoke to people at them but it is all about touring as the name suggests, and getting out to as many communities and people as possible."

The performances of Wild start at Brierley Hill Civic Hall on Wednesday October 16 and continue until Ocotber 26 at the Aaina Community Hub in Walsall

For full details go to https://bctouring.co.uk/