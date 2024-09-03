Police and ambulance crews called to Brierley Hill property where woman confirmed dead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police and ambulance staff descended upon Woodbury Close on Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews were called at about 2.44pm to a medical emergency at a property.

A statement read: "We were called to a medical emergency at a private residential property in Brierley Hill at 2.44pm on Monday.

"A paramedic officer, critical care paramedic and two ambulances attended the scene. Sadly a woman was confirmed deceased on scene."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed the woman's death is not being treated as suspicious.

He said: "We were called to an address in Woodbury Close, Brierley Hill, at 3.45pm yesterday.

"On arrival, we found that a woman had sadly died. Her death is not being treated as suspicious."