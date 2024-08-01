Emergency services swarm road near Merry Hill shopping centre after body of man found

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police and paramedics rushed to the incident in Shaw Hellier Avenue, off Two Woods Lane, near Merry Hill Shopping Centre on Thursday after receiving reports that the body of a man was found.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said the force is not treating the death as suspicion.

A statement read: "We were called to Two Woods Lane, Quarry Bank, after the body of a man was found.

"Enquiries are ongoing at the scene, but the man's death is not being treated as suspicious."

Police and paramedics were called to Shaw Hellier Avenue, off Two Woods Lane, Dudley. Photo: Google

The incident scene is just a short drive away from Merry Hill shopping centre.

One ambulance and a paramedic officer were called to reports of a medical emergency on Shaw Hellier Avenue at 11.41am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "On arrival we discovered one patient.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save the patient and they were confirmed dead at the scene."