The stolen BMW was located, recovered and returned to its owner. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

The light gold BMW had been stolen from a house in Brierley Hill on Monday night, with the owner reporting it as stolen to police.

Officers from Brierley Hill police were able to locate the car while out on patrol on Tuesday, recovered it and got it ready to send to the owner.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police: "This car was stolen during a car key burglary overnight.