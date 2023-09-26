Two arrested after Brierley Hill police pull over car and find drugs and phones inside

Two people have been arrested after police stopped a suspicious car and found drugs and multiple phones inside.

The Peugeot 306 was stopped by police in Brierley Hill. Photo: Brierley Hill Police
The Peugeot 306 was stopped by police in Brierley Hill. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

Police in Brierley Hill spotted a Peugeot 306 while out on patrol and, after seeing the driver trying to avoid them, pulled the car over.

Upon further inspection, the driver was found to have a provisional licence with no insurance and was also wanted for breach of court bail.

Officers inspected the vehicle and subsequently found drugs, cash and phones inside. They arrested the driver and his passenger and seized the car.

Drugs, cash and phones were seized by the police. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

A spokesperson for Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol, this car attempted to avoid us.

"We stopped the driver and established he was a provisional licence holder with no insurance.

"He was also wanted for breach of court bail. In the car we located drugs, cash and phones.

"We arrested both occupants and seized the car."

