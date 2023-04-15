Notification Settings

Library set to close for three months for 'exciting' refurbishment

By Daniel WaltonBrierley HillPublished:

A Dudley library is to close to while it undergoes a refurbishment.

Brierley Hill Library
Brierley Hill Library, on High Street, Brierley Hill will close on Saturday for around three months to allow refurbishment works to take place in the facility.

A temporary library will open at St Michael's Church, where residents can continue to use the facilities and renew and reserve items.

The library announced the closure on Twitter yesterday, saying: "Brierley Hill Library will be closing on Saturday 15th April for an exciting refurbishment. The temporary library facility will be opening earlier than planned at St Michael's Church (a 10-minute walk).

"You can continue to renew and reserve items online."

The new facility will include an improved interior layout and facilities, as well as redecoration and a "vibrant" new children's area.

More information on the closure can be found on the organisation's website, better.org.uk/library/dudley/brierley-hill.

