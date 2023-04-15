Library set to close for three months for 'exciting' refurbishment

Brierley Hill Library

Brierley Hill Library, on High Street, Brierley Hill will close on Saturday for around three months to allow refurbishment works to take place in the facility.

A temporary library will open at St Michael's Church, where residents can continue to use the facilities and renew and reserve items.

The library announced the closure on Twitter yesterday, saying: "Brierley Hill Library will be closing on Saturday 15th April for an exciting refurbishment. The temporary library facility will be opening earlier than planned at St Michael's Church (a 10-minute walk).

"You can continue to renew and reserve items online."

The new facility will include an improved interior layout and facilities, as well as redecoration and a "vibrant" new children's area.