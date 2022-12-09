Multi-million pound Brierley Hill improvement works to start next month

Brierley Hill High Street. Photo: Google

The £5 million works include the refurbishment of Brierley Hill Library and upgrading the public toilets, as well as improving transport links and access.

It will also see new seating, plants, trees and cycle facilities installed along the street to improve its appearance for visitors.

There will also be improvements to the area around the Brier Rose sculpture and the locally listed drinking fountain, as well as at St Mary’s Church.

The works are due to start on Monday, January 9 – with motorists warned part of the High Street will become one-way only in the direction towards Dudley from Sunday, January 8.

The closure will be in place from the junction with Bank Street to the junction with Venture Way.

Bus stops on the Brierley Hill Market Hall side of the road will be suspended during the first phase of the works, with two temporary bus stops replacing them near Level Street car park and outside the college on Venture Way.

The other bus stops located on the Moor Centre side of High Street will remain in their existing positions and in use.

The works will initially be undertaken on the Market Hall side of the High Street, moving to the opposite side in the second phase of the project.

The work is estimated to run until winter 2024.

Traffic diversions will also be in place, with no access to Cottage Street from the High Street while works are being carried out.

Councillor Simon Phipps, Dudley Council's cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "I am very pleased to see this project – which will make Brierley Hill a better place to live, shop and work – is soon to get under way.

"It is something residents and businesses told us they wanted, and I am delighted that as a council we have been able to deliver it.

"Clearly with such a major project some inconvenience is going to be unavoidable.

"What I can promise is we will be doing all we can to minimise disruption where possible. We consulted with residents and businesses on our plans, and have updated them where possible and appropriate to reflect the feedback we received."

The £5 million works are being funded through the Future High Street Fund and Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ).