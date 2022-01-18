Mike Wood MP for Dudley South cut the ‘sausage’ ribbon alongside Extrawurst UK CEO, Sam Shutt.

German bratwursy fast food outlet Extrawurst declared its first-ever UK restaurant officially open at Merry Hill last week.

To celebrate, it holding a 'Bratwurst Bonanza Extrawurst' and giving away 100 of its original German bratwurst sausages in a bun, alongside a free Coke soft drink on Friday, January 21, from 11am to 12pm.

There will also be free freshly ground Rounton Coffee available between 2pm to 4pm on the same day.

Mike Wood, the MP for Dudley South, cut the sausage ribbon alongside Extrawurst UK CEO Sam Shutt at the opening.

Mr Shutt said: "We’re confident that our iconic Bratwurst will be a real crowd-pleaser so we’re excited to introduce them to Merry Hill visitors.

"Our menu has a sizzling selection of German delights including Frikadelle, Schnitzel and Pulled Pork and even a vegan option so there’s something for everyone."

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill added: "Extrawurst is a great addition to Merry Hill’s already strong food and beverage offering, and it was great to have local MP Mike Wood at the centre to mark its opening.

"Extrawurst’s very first UK restaurant boasts an award-winning menu which provides even more options for our visitors to choose from, and its Bratwurst is the perfect winter warmer for those enjoying a day out shopping."

Mr Wood said: "It’s so great to see another new brand choose Merry Hill as its home.