Traders at Brierley Hill Market Hall celebrate award

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 05/11/21 .Traders Colin Downes and Kiran Kaur, along with fellow traders at Brierley Hill Market Hall, celebrate winning the Mayor's Civic Award...

The Market Hall has been in existence for 97 years and now boasts as many as 45 stall-holders selling a variety of produce and goods.

Supervisor Steven Bridgwater, aged 55, from Brierley Hill, said: "The market is very much a community hub and we have been recognised for our efforts in helping bring the community together by staging various events.

"We have held 1940s days and last year had a Santa's Grotto that raised £1,577 for Dudley Council Voluntary Services.

"Among the other events we have helped Dudley Council to organise The Briar Fair that was held in September.

"We also work with Brierley Hill Community Forum to organise events.

"Everyone is delighted that the market has won the Mayor's award which was presented to us by councillor David Stanley, the present Mayor.

"On November 27 we are planning to open Santa's Grotto again the Market Hall.

"The council has agreed to the High Street being blocked to traffic and there will be market stalls set up and a fun fair in operation."

Fellow site supervisor Jason Keen, aged 57, from Wordsley, said: "We have held many events including a Peaky Blinders day and we are delighted to be able to once again be planning to open Santa's Grotto.

"This is the first time that we have won the award, which could not be presented earlier because of Covid-19 restrictions.

"We are hoping to gain further recognition and retain the award."

The Market Hall is open on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.