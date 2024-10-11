Watch: Dudley traders fearful for future after 'disgusting' car parking charges introduced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The newly implemented charges for parking on Dudley borough car parks have been in place since the start of the month, meaning that a previously free two-hour stay now costs £2.50, with other charges per hour varying across the borough.

It has sparked furious debate and protest across Dudley borough, with petitions being launched to protest the removal of free car parking over concerns the fees could harm trade for businesses in the borough's town centres.

The impact of the charges were visible on Wednesday morning at Dudley Market, with less footfall across Market Square and the surrounding shops, and several traders voicing their concerns about the charges and how they saw the future.

One who asked not to be named said he and his family had been trading there since the 1950s and said he felt that the charges had seriously hit the amount of footfall to the point where he didn't know if he could continue trading after Christmas.

Footfall has dropped dramatically across Dudley town centre

That same sentiment was echoed by Chris Bradnick, owner of Di-licious Sweets and Treats, who said that he felt that the introduction of the charges was going to be a massive thorn in the side of everyone in the town.

He said: "The biggest problem is the cost as you're paying £2.50 to park for two hours on car parks around here, or all day for £6 and there are people who are not going to pay that kind of money.