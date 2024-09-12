From protestor to high profile designer – Who is Dudley artist behind Greggs inspired jewellery?

But who is Dion Kitson?

An artist, designer, protestor and activator, he is a 22-year-old artist born in Dudley whose portfolio of work spans sculpture, film, collage, text-art, and sound.

This is far from the first time he has designed jewellery or clothing featuring items available on the street. Cigarettes as well as kebabs and other foods like Haribo sweets and Monster Munch crisps feature in his collection.

And they don't come cheap. Cigarette socks for sale on his website start at £30 on his website and 'Council House of Kebab' t-shirts retail at £40, with a gold Haribo ring £60 and a Monster Munch one £100.

His 'Council House of Kitson' page boasts items as 'Made in Dudley at London prices.'