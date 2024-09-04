Man arrested and school minibus recovered after police chase in Cradley Heath

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The minibus, a Peugeot Boxer, was reported as stolen from a school at the beginning of August, but was spotted by police being driven in Cradley Heath in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The driver abandoned the minibus and attempted to flee on foot, but was chased over gardens by officers and eventually arrested on Southgate.

The driver, a 29-year-old man who has not been yet named by police, was charged with driving offences and also possession of a knife and will appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on September 17.

The stolen minibus was recovered after being discovered in Cradley Heath. Photo: West Midlands Police

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've recovered a stolen school minibus after our officers spotted it being driven in the early hours.

"Road crime team officers started following the Peugeot Boxer, which had been stolen from a school in Dudley earlier in the month, when we spotted it in Cradley Heath at around 1am on August 31.

"The driver realised he was being followed and abandoned the minibus before fleeing on foot.

"He was chased over gardens by officers before being arrested on Southgate, Cradley Heath.

"A man aged 29 has been charged with driving offences and possession of a knife and will appear before Dudley magistrates court on September 17.

"Enquiries into the theft of the van continue."

PC Rob Lattimer, from the Road Crime Team, said: "Vehicle crime is a priority for us and we know how frustrating, distressing and disruptive it is for people.

"This will have been especially disruptive for a school, so it's great that we've been able to recover it."