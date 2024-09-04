Black Country Heroes: Shining a light on the people who make this region special

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Black Country Heroes, which is being supported by headline sponsor Dudley Building Society, celebrates the remarkable individuals who make an impact in their communities.

These are exceptional people who define our unique community and have made their mark within them.

During this week, we will showcase the individuals for each category, highlighting their achievements and what they have done to be shortlisted for their respective award.

Black Country Heroes Awards acknowledge the best and brightest of the region

The winners will be revealed at the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers – Molineux – on September 26.

Volunteer of the Year Award: Sponsored by Tara Group

This award is for someone who regularly puts others before themselves; someone who is generous with their time to support an individual or group.

This may be a member of society who tirelessly works to raise money for a good cause.

Some people dedicate their lives to helping others this way, and it can go unnoticed, it’s not necessarily about the amount of money raised, more the time given by the individual.

This is their chance to be recognised.

Graham Terry