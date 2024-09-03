Black Country Heroes: Community heroes and young stars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Black Country Heroes, which is being supported by headline sponsor Dudley Building Society, celebrates the remarkable individuals who make an impact in their communities. These are exceptional people who define our unique community and have made their mark within them.

During this week, we will showcase the individuals for each category, highlighting their achievements and what they have done to be shortlisted for their respective award.

Black Country Heroes Awards acknowledge the best and brightest of the region

The winners will be revealed at the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers – Molineux – on September 26.

Community Champion Award: Sponsored by Wolverhampton University

This is an individual or group who has served, inspired or performed wonderfully as they have given something back to their community over the course of the year.

They go the extra mile for the benefit of their community, putting it on the map and helping it to flourish.

They are at the heart of their local community.

Beverley Momenabadi

Beverley Momenabadi continues to lead from the front with Bilston Rotary

A former Wolverhampton Councillor, Beverley became the first ever woman president of Bilston Rotary Club in 2023 and has served the community, working to raise money for local causes.

Alongside a busy global job at Jaguar Land Rover and running a business, Beverley works late into the night, organising fundraisers for small grassroots organisations in Bilston, calling in favours from local businesses to help these charities succeed and delivering services for the people of Bilston.

Outside of Rotary, Beverley also volunteers time each week at WCR FM radio station, a non-for-profit where she hosts a business radio show, amplifying the voices of Wolverhampton and Black Country businesses.

Lord Combustion Services

Lord Combustion Services supports the community within its business and beyond

Commercial heating specialist Lord Combustion Services has made a big community impact while serving more than 1,000 customers and delivering mechanical and electrical building services for landmark buildings, NHS properties, schools and public sites.

Lord supports the community within its business and beyond and develops local talent by offering in-house training and apprenticeships and is committed to helping clients navigate the energy crisis and reduce their environmental impact through energy-saving heating and hot water systems.

The business has led the way on sustainability, engaging with the West Midlands Combined Authority, its local MP and even the Prime Minister.

Louis Johnson

Louis Johnson has been a fundraising force

The 17-year-old has been fundraising since he was five years old and has raised nearly £100,000 for different charities, including £25,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Louis has completed numerous challenges across the Black Country, from a stall on his drive to a baked bean bath, bike rides and abseiling 200ft, as well as helping elderly and vulnerable neighbours and volunteering at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Even while going through his own health issues, Louis has worked to help others and even received the BEM in the New Years Honours list for his dedication to the community and beyond.

Young Star Award: Sponsored by Sandwell College

This award celebrates a young person who has gone above and beyond in achieving their goals in the past 12 months.

This could be anything from being an inspiration to others by dedicating time and effort to help people to being a leading light in their sport or hobby.

This person may have faced adversity through an accident or illness and has come out stronger the other side.

This is the chance to recognise their efforts.

Alfie Hinks

Alfie Hinks has overcome his own health battles to help others

The 14-year-old has gone through so much over the last five years, having undergone year of treatments and surgeries for a high grade cancerous Brain tumour called Medullablastoma.

Despite all this, Alfie has defied all the odds to learn how to walk and talk again and does not let the life-changing effects of his illness stop him from helping others suffering with childhood cancer.

He completed challenges while in hospital, raising £8,000 in the process, and has delivered wishes to children in hospital through "Alfie's Smile", a charity set up by his family to support local children who have been diagnosed with cancer and granting them wishes.

Richie Tanner

Richie Tanner has created a vibrant and fun group for people to come together

Richie has not let Cerebral Palsy stop him from helping others through a friendship group in the heart of Ashmore Park.

The CP Friends group is a popular feature of The Hub at Ashmore Park and was created by Richie after he felt lonely after leaving school and wanted to create friendships, as well as offer company and support.

From the first meeting in April, where he booked a room, bought cakes and ordered a tea trolley, the group has grown and is now booked to take place every two weeks until Christmas and continues to grow through Richie's enthusiasm.