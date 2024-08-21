Ranked: Top 11 secondary schools in Dudley borough ranked by latest academic attainment exam results

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Express & Star has ranked the schools based on their 'Attainment 8' scores from data published by the British Government that is available on its website.

The Attainment 8 score is calculated by evaluating how well students have performed in a maximum of eight qualifications, that include: English, Maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications including Sciences, Computer Science, History, Geography and Languages, and three other additional approved qualifications.

Each grade that a pupil achieves is assigned a point score from 9 (highest) to 1 (lowest), and a pupil's Attainment 8 score is calculated by adding up the points for their eight subjects, with English and Maths counted twice.

The average 'Attainment 8' score for schools last year in England is 46.3, while the average score for Dudley is 42.5.

Pupils across the county will receive their GCSE results on Thursday before deciding their next steps in education - heading to college or sixth form.

Below are the top 10 secondary schools in the borough of Dudley based on the results:

1. Old Swinford Hospital

Located in Stourbridge, Old Swinford Hospital took the top prize with a score of 55.1, over 10 points higher than the borough's average Attainment 8 grade.

2. Summerhill School