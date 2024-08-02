SAS veteran, councillor and governor Terry Brearley has passed away at the age of 91

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Well-known Former Dudley councillor, Terry Brearley, has sadly passed away aged 91 at Compton Care home, Wolverhampton, after a short illness.

The son of a town butch, Terry grew up in Old Park Road, Dudley, and was one of 14 boys who attended Bert Bissel’s, Vicar street bible class.

Terry Brearley laying a wreath on behalf of his SAS Comrades November 2023

Terry Brearley

The inspiring man climbed Ben Nevis at the end of the war, in 1945, to build the world famous peace cairn, played football for Dudley town FC from 1950 to 1953 and was a cousin of the great Duncan Edwards.

Mr Brearley went on to join the Airborne Forces and then served with the Special Air Service regiment throughout the 1960s. Soon after he worked for John Thompson Engineering - alongside the late Airey Neave - and went on to a long career with Vickers Defence Systems selling tanks and Armoured fighting vehicles all over the worl working with armed forces, Governments and the UK Ministry of Defence.

Terry Brearley at Ben Nevis

Dudley town FC 1950/51 season

Locally, Mr Brearley served on Dudley Council for a decade and was a Governor of the Kingswinford School. He was a lifelong Wolverhampton Wanderers fan and served on the Wolves Parliament, while more recently was a public governor for Dudley NHS trust.

His funeral will take place at St Marys Church, Kingswinford, on Monday August 5.