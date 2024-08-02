Netherton firm plays its part in lighting up France 2024.

G-Tex Stainless based in Netherton makes decorative metal finishes for many buildings, houses and products worldwide.

French designer Mathieu Lehanneur poses with the cauldron he designed for the flame during the Paris Olympics games, in his workshop in Ivry-sur-Seine, France.

They worked with the organisers of the games and renowned international designer Mathieu Lehanneur to provide part of his stunning creation which travelled between locations used in the games, with 10,000 Olympic torchbearers taking it in turns to light up the regions.

It was originally lit in Olympia and travelled across Greece before re-appearing on May 8 to mark four months of celebrations of the games in France.

The torch relay cauldron with the water feature designed by engineers at Netherton firm G Tex Stainless

On the last day of the torch relay on July 26 it made way for the Olympic Cauldron at the opening of the Paris games.

The torch relay cauldron which travelled across Greece and France prior to the Olympic games – it will also feature in the Paralympics later this year.

The cauldron will also be part of the Paralympic torch relay which will set off from Stoke Mandeville and arrive in Calais before making way for the Paralympic cauldron on August 28.

Jamie Gilligan, the managing director of G-Tex Stainless, which employs six people at its base on the Bagley Industrial Park said they were proud to be a small part of the games.

He said: "We are always very humbled when acclaimed designers from across the world, apply their talents to bring alive our products for within their innovative projects.

"It has happened before but obviously there is very little more high profile than the Olympics and it's great our work had been recognised in such a prestigious way.

"The cauldron will also be used in the relay which will lead up to the Paralympics later this year so that is more recognition of our work and we are proud to have been asked to be involved."