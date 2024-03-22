Driver who left nurse unable to walk admit causing serious injuries by driving dangerously
A driver who left a newly qualified nurse unable to walk and talk has pleaded guilty to causing her "horrific" injuries by dangerous driving.
By Adam Smith
James Hendley was speeding through Brierley Hill when he lost control of his car, inflicting massive injuries on his back seat passengers.
Hendley, 36, was driving a VW Toureg dangerously on Waterfront Way on March 16, and crashed causing Melissa Cooper to sustain life-changing injuries and Brandon Williams to also sustain serious injuries.