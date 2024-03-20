Dudley MP keen to promote borough as a place to visit this English Tourism Week

Coordinated by VisitEngland and taking place until this Sunday, the week is an annual celebration of the tourism industry, highlighting its importance to the economy and promoting the innovation, quality and range of products and services on offer.

Mr Longhi will visit the Black Country Living Museum on Thursday to look at the new 1950s Industrial Quarter featuring historic buildings and characters from the decade.

He will then go to Holden's Brewery accompanied by James Stevens, the manager for The Chapel House Pub. Mr Stevens is one of the 'pub champions' who is working with the MP to emphasise the importance of pubs to the economy.

On Friday he will visit Dudley Zoo accompanied by the mayor of Dudley Councillor Andrea Goddard and take a boat trip at Dudley Canal Trust with West Midlands' Mayor Andy Street.

Mr Longhi said: "Dudley has a rich heritage which means it has huge potential for tourism. Where we are getting good footfall from tourism, I want Dudley to expand further and become a nationally and internationally known tourist destination which should actively encourage tourists from within the UK and abroad."

VisitEngland director Andrew Stokes said: "As the weather turns warmer and with Easter up ahead, now is the time to put tourism centre stage and showcase this wonderful industry which supports millions of jobs and communities across England."