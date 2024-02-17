Former Black Country MP-turned-housing association chairman suspended after social media post

Birmingham-based social landlord Midland Heart said Lord Austin, who was Labour MP for Dudley North from 2005-2019, had been suspended from his duties after he described “Islamist murderers and rapists”.

A meeting has been arranged for 14 days time “in line with rules of the association, to discuss his removal from the board”.

In the post on X, formerly Twitter, Lord Austin said: “Everyone, better safe than sorry: before you go to bed, nip down and check you haven’t inadvertently got a death cult of Islamist murderers and rapists running their operations downstairs. It’s easily done.”

The post has since been deleted.

Lord Austin later said the comments referred to the terrorist group Hamas, which launched the attack that started the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

They were made after Israel had implied that Hamas was carrying out operations under UNRWA’s abandoned headquarters in Gaza.

The aid agency, which supports Palestinian refugees, refuted any knowledge of this.

Lord Austin later posted on X: "People have complained about a tweet I issued at the weekend about Hamas’ operations centre being underneath UNWRA’s offices.

"It was not my intention to offend anyone and I have deleted it.

"As I have written and said many times – including in a national newspaper today – the vast majority of Muslims are just as appalled by racism and terrorism as everyone else."

However, his post was met with criticism and calls for Lord Austin’s resignation.

Midland Heart responded initially by saying that Lord Austin “has since clarified the points made in this tweet and deleted the post”.

It said: "We understand the strength of feeling on this issue and like everyone are deeply saddened by the human tragedy.

"Our focus remains on ensuring our tenants continue to receive the best possible services and that we build as many affordable homes as possible in our region. As such, we as an organisation will not comment further on international political issues."

But yesterday in another statement, the housing association said: "Lord Austin has been suspended from his duties at Midland Heart, a meeting has been arranged for 14 days time, in line with rules of the association, to discuss his removal from the board.

"Llewelyn Graham, our senior independent board member and chief executive of Nehemiah Housing, will step into the role of chair during this period."

In response to Lord Austin's suspension, Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said he was "deeply concerned" about Midland Heart's actions in seeking to remove him from its board.

He said: "I will be writing to the board to demand an urgent meeting and explanation.

"Not only is Ian a champion for affordable housing, he has spent his career fighting racism.

"Islam is a religion of peace, but Islamists – including the proscribed terrorist organisation Hamas – are extremists characterised by violence and oppression who seek to undermine our democratic values.

"They must be challenged wherever we encounter them."

Lord Austin has been contacted for comment.