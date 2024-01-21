Fire crews battling blaze in derelict Dudley building
Four fire crews are battling a blaze in a derelict building in Dudley.
By Adam Smith
Published
Last updated
The blaze is at a building in Wellington Road.
The West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) confirmed crews were at the scene at 9.30am on Sunday.
WMFS said on X, formerly Twitter: "Currently we have four crews in attendance at a fire within a derelict building on Wellington Road in Dudley."
Crews from Brierley Hill, Oldbury, Bilston and West Bromwich Fire Stations are at the scene.
