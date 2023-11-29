Dudley Council to light up in support of campaign

Every year, Dudley’s community safety partnership ‘Safe & Sound’ joins with other local authorities in the area to support the 16 days of action campaign and highlight the different forms domestic abuse can take.

The campaign also highlights violence against women and girls and will support the international Orange the World campaign by lighting up the Council House building in orange over the weekend.

‘Orange the World’ encourages all to take action to end violence against women and girls in communities, homes, public spaces, schools and places of work.

Councillor Andrea Goddard, Mayor of Dudley, said: “Sadly, we know that abuse and domestic violence can happen to anyone, regardless of their age, gender, sexual orientation, race, religion or disability.

“The lighting of Dudley Council House in orange shines a light on this issue and forms part of an international awareness building campaign, which takes place over 16 days, with a different theme each day.

“Working with our partners and through our Safe & Sound partnership, Dudley Council is calling for an end to violence against women and girls in all its forms.”

People can learn more about the Safe & Sound partnership, including how to access help and support, by visiting dudleysafeandsound.org/help-hub