Rise in GP complaints in years following pandemic

More than 4,000 written complaints have been received by the Black Country and Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Boards in 2022/23, a rise of more than 2,000 from the pre-pandemic financial year 2018/19.

It follows a trend across England, where written complaints made against primary care providers have risen by 35 per cent since 2018/19, largely driven by a 44 per cent increase in the number of complaints made against GPs.

The figures by NHS England show that 2,014 complaints were submitted against GPs, dentists and other primary care services in the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board area in 2022/23, up from 1,927 in 2018/19.

There were also 2,392 complaints submitted against GPs, dentists and other primary care services in the NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board area in 2022/23, up from 1,841 in 2018/19.

Of the resolved cases, 27 per cent were upheld following an investigation.

Nationally, 126,000 complaints were made, up from 120,000 the year before, with 32 per cent were upheld, the lowest proportion since comparable records began in 2016-17.

The Royal College of GPs said the national rise is sad and troubling, but said the family doctor service has withered over the last decade, with no longer enough GPs to meet demand.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said: "The unfortunate reality is that our hard-working and committed GPs often end up the 'fall guys' for the Government’s failure to appropriately resource and fund primary care.

"Everyone working in general practice is trying to do their very best for their patients, but in increasingly difficult circumstances.

"Our family doctor service has been allowed to wither on the vine for over a decade and we no longer have enough GPs to meet demand."

The Department of Health and Social Care said it is making it easier for patients to see their GP, with 135,000 more appointments per working day offered in September than a year ago.

Some £240 million of funding has been announced to improve technology in GP surgeries to make it easier for patients to contact them, a spokesperson added.

They said: "We have more than 2,000 additional doctors and 31,000 extra staff than in 2019.

"We are making progress to boost NHS dental services and the number of children seen by NHS dentists rose by 14 per cent last year.

"Compared to the previous year, 1.7 million more adults and 800,000 more children are receiving NHS dental care and further measures to improve access to NHS dentists through our dental recovery plan will be set out shortly."

The Black Country and Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Boards have been contacted for a comment.