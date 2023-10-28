Police find body in search for missing Black Country man

Officers made the discovery in a wooded area in Brockmoor, Dudley, earlier today after the man, named Andrew, had been reported missing from his home yesterday.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers have informed the missing man's family. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said today: "Officers searching for missing 52-year-old Andrew have sadly found the body of a man in woodland in Brockmoor.

"Formal identification is yet to take place but Andrew’s family have been informed. We are not treating the death as suspicious and our sympathies are with his family and friends."

A police appeal was launched to find Andrew after he went missing from his home yesterday. Officers leading the search had said he had links to Sandwell and Dudley.