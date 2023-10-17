Fire at derelict Dudley manor house being treated as arson

The fire at the disused building. Photo: St Thomas’s Ward Labour Councillors

Firefighters and police officers were called to the three-storey building in Caroline Street, in the Kates Hill area of Dudley on Saturday evening.

West Midlands Fire Service said it sent two fire engines and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle from its Dudley and Tipton stations.

A spokesperson for the force said: "This was a fire in a three-storey derelict house. 80 per cent of the property was affected by fire.

"There were no casualties. West Midlands Police were also at the scene.

"We damped down and left the incident, returning twice in the night to check for hotspots."

West Midlands Police confirmed the blaze is being investigated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.