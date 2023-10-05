Vulnerable Telecare users already cancelling service after £250 charge introduced

Dudley Telecare will now cost the vulnerable £250 a year

For 13 years the Telecare system has been free and has helped thousands of pensioners and those with disabilities feel safe in their own home.

However, on October 1 Dudley Council began charging £250 a year for the service sparking fears the infirm will lie stricken on the floor if they have a fall and cannot ring their alarm.

Retired Coseley policeman Clive Bicknell, 63, has relied on Telecare for several years but has cancelled the service.

He said: "I think it is absolutely disgusting Dudley Council are charging for this service. I am medically retired and have had Telecare ever since I moved into my home.

"It makes people like me feel safe knowing the emergency services or carers will contacted if I have a fall or something else happens to me."

He added: "However, with the cost of food going up, bills rising I cannot afford to pay out another £250 for something which should be free."

Clive believes Telecare users in Dudley need to take a stand to stop councils across the country charging for the service.

He said: "My friends have also decided to cancel the service, if enough of us cancel it then there is no way the council can say they have not put people in danger.

"If Dudley Council can say everything went well with introducing charges then every other council will follow suit and charge the most vulnerable for a lifeline service."

A Sedgley pensioner, aged 77, who did not want to be named, said: "I will be cancelling Telecare, but I am worried they will try and take it out of my pension without asking me.

"I don't think it is right to play around with the peace of mind of pensioners, we have enough to worry about."

Currently 3,800 people rely on the Telecare service which employs trained staff to deal with emergencies at its call centre which operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Ken Smith, who spent years campaigning for pensioners rights at the West Midlands Pensioners Convention, was 'disgusted' with the move.

He said: "I cannot believe this news, just when you think these people cannot get any lower.

"This is the most vulnerable people who have physical problems and have a little of peace of mind knowing if there is a problem the emergency services or loved ones will not be far away."

He added: "This Telecare system has been free for years so everyone is relying on it, and we know you cannot put a price on peace of mind, but when these people smell money, that's what they do, they charge £250 a year.

"And now Dudley have done it everyone else will follow suit."

Councillor Matt Rogers, cabinet member for adult social care, said: “We appreciate the implementation of charging will present concern for some of our users, but alternative schemes are more expensive and are unable to offer the 24/7 local response and assistance that we can provide.