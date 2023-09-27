Walking event aims to help people remember those they have lost

Lead chaplain Maddy Parkes, public health manager Rachael Doyle, head of fundraising Nithee Patel and special midwife bereavement lead Holly Haden get set for the Walk of Hope at Russells Hall Hospital

The Walk of Hope at Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge will bring together families who may have experienced baby loss or who know someone who has experienced the lost of a baby for a night of remembrance, recognition and togetherness.

The event on Saturday, October 14 will start at 5pm at the bandstand in the park, with people invited to light a candle in memory, before those attending are take on a walk around the lake.

It is an event organised in partnership between the Dudley Group NHS Charity (DGNHS) and Dudley Council, with all funds raised going to the Dudley Group NHS Charity Baby Bereavement campaign.

DGNHS head of fundraising Nithee Patel said it was the first time the charity had ever held an event like this and said they wanted it to coincide with Baby Loss Awareness week, which runs between October 9 and October 15, and provide a welcoming place for people to come.

She said: "This is an event which is being organised by the charity and the specialist baby bereavement midwife Holly Haden, alongside our chaplains team and is just an opportunity for those individuals and families to come together and do an act of remembrance.

"We're raising money for the baby bereavement campaign, which is something we've been fundraising for the past few years, with people able to purchase a ticket beforehand or simply give a donation on the day.

"I think putting on an event like this show the importance of Baby Loss Awareness Week as it's something the trust promotes and our trustees provide support to the maternity department around anything to do with the bereavement campaign.

"In terms of coming down to the event, I would say come along for a family friendly event, which is a great opportunity to get together and remember those we have lost and meeting members of staff, trustees and charity workers."

The event starts at 5pm on Saturday, October 14 at the bandstand at Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge, with tickets costing £5 per adult and free for children.