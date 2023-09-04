Protesters opposing green belt developments in region amid calls for sites to be released for houses

Experts have revealed that the West Midlands has one of the largest areas of potential development green belt land and there are calls from planning consultants Woods Hardwick for more green belt across the country to be released for housing.

However such schemes have often prompted a backlash from protesters.

Seven Cornfields, Sedgley, is a 284-acre green-belt site which acts as a buffer between Wolverhampton and Dudley.

It was identified by Barratt Homes as suitable for development in 2019.

The housebuilder initially proposed 1,300 homes for the area, but plans were later scaled back to 650.

The development is opposed by Wolverhampton, Dudley and South Staffordshire councils as well as locals, who say it is a vital green space that, together with Penn Common, is well used for walks and recreation.

They say it is vital to separate the suburbs of Wolverhampton with Sedgley.

There have been a number of protests, backed by local politicians.

A protest at Holbeache Lane in Kingswinford in 2021

Last year, Dudley Council confirmed it would spend half a million pounds to stop houses being built on two pieces of green belt land in Kingswinford.

The two green belt sites were included in the controversial Black Country Plan which saw Wolverhampton, Sandwell, Walsall and Dudley Councils put forward sites for 76,000 homes to be built in the Black Country by 2039.

Dudley council's cabinet approved plans to withdraw from the Black Country plan which had proposed 850 houses on The Triangle, Swindon Road and land south of Holbeache Lane.

More than 20,000 residents opposed developing the Kingswinford sites which Dudley Council leader Councillor Patrick Harley cited as a major factor in "going it alone" by creating its own long term housing plan.

Elsewhere, concerns were also raised last year about plans for more than 1,000 homes at two sites along the Aldridge-Streetly border, to the north of Walsall, along with an extra 135 houses planned for land off Skip Lane.

Shropshire Council itself has set out plans to use 160 hectares of green belt across 14 sites in Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Shifnal and Alveley, for development.

Those sites are contained in the authority's local plan – which is yet to be approved by planning inspectors.

Shropshire Council's plans for green belt release in Bridgnorth include 11.4 hectares which will be used for the expansion of Stanmore Business Park.

The council had originally put forward a large piece of green belt at Stanmore for an 850-home garden village.

But the project was withdrawn and replaced by proposals for more than 1,000 homes on land at Tasley – which is not in the green belt.

The decision has proved highly contentious with many residents opposed to the plans, saying the land is just as valued as that which is contained in the green belt on the east side of the town.

The largest sections of green belt affected are in Shifnal, with 121.4 hectares included in the council's plan – 39 hectares for employment development, and 82.4 hectares of land 'safeguarded' for future development.