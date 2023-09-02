Anger as council sport fields in Dudley are offered up for private lease

Burton Road Playing Fields

Burton Road Playing Fields, in Kinloch Drive, in Dudley, is being marketed to potential lease operators on the borough council’s behalf by property agent Savills.

But the move has angered Castle and Priory ward councillor Karl Denning who said community leaders were not informed beforehand. He also said it was important for the 10-acre facility, which is used by schools and community sports clubs, to remain affordable to the residents and organisations currently being served.

He said a senior council officer has since informed him that the online advert was being pitched for “expression of interest to run the site, nothing is set in stone”.

Councillor Denning said: “I don’t believe that any playing fields that the council owns should go into private hands.

“It is a public amenity in a borough with some of the highest rates for children with diabetes in the country. That land was gifted to the people of Dudley and we shouldn’t be leasing it. I’m not impressed by the way this has been handled so far. I would have expected that the ward councillors would have been told that the site was going up for lease.”

Savills trade and leisure director Justine Morris said: “This is a unique opportunity to acquire the lease of a sports ground.”

The agency also stated: “On behalf of the borough council – Savills has brought to market Burton Road Playing Fields in Dudley which is available on a new lease agreement.

“The total site extends approximately 10.05 acres with approximately 5.35 acres of sports fields. There is also car parking with space for approximately 150 cars. The open area can be arranged in various configurations, but has previously been laid out to provide three football pitches. It has also been used occasionally by local schools and sports groups. Surrounding the sports field is woodland comprising mature broadleaved and coniferous trees."